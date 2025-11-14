Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 94.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 192.51 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 94.01% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 192.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales192.51168.70 14 OPM %9.1413.96 -PBDT7.5013.18 -43 PBT0.998.17 -88 NP0.6711.19 -94
