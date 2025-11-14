Telogica standalone net profit declines 54.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 5.16 croreNet profit of Telogica declined 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.164.66 11 OPM %5.625.36 -PBDT0.270.25 8 PBT0.180.23 -22 NP0.170.37 -54
