Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Following stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar
Man Industries (India) has undergone stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar, Gujarat in the form of performance testing of external, internal and concrete coating for steel pipeline and the same is confirmed by Shell Global Solutions International BV (One of the renowned global oil and gas company) as listed in the table below and approved against their Design and Engineering Practices (DEPs).
1. 3-layer Polythylene external coating of line pipe for buried and immersion service
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
2. Anti-buoyancy concrete coating for external surface of submerged steel pipeline
3. Liquid epoxy internal coating of line pipe for non- corrosive gas transmission complying to ISO 15741-2016
Shell Global Solutions International BV approval would demonstrate quality standard compliances, reduce risk, and optimize performance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon