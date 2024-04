The order is for IWL's state-of-the-art 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and the scope comprises of equipment supply with certain add-on services.

Additionally, Inox Wind will also provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. The WTGs will be supplied to HFE from Q3 FY25 onwards and will be installed in South India.

Inox Wind has bagged an order for the supply of 210 MW of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) from Hero Future Energies (HFE), one of the leading renewable energy players in India.