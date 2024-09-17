Business Standard
Man Infra completes 'Aaradhya Evoq' project ahead of schedule

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Man Infraconstruction announced that Aaradhya Evoq marks the completion of MICL Group's 19th real estate project (including phases), all of which have been delivered ahead of schedule. To date, MICL Group has successfully delivered 2.6 million square feet of carpet area, a testament to the group's expertise and commitment in delivering projects before time.
Aaradhya Evoq, the luxury residential project located in the prestigious neighbourhood of Juhu, Mumbai was completed in an impressive time frame of less than 2.5 years from its launch, further cementing MICL Group's commitment to timely project execution and customer satisfaction.
With a total carpet area of around 60,000 square feet available for sale and revenue potential of about Rs. 250 crore, the project has already sold out nearly 85% of its residences and made a total collection of over Rs. 165 crore.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

