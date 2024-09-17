Atishi to replace Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

City Minister Gopal Rai announced the appointment, stating that Atishi would serve as Chief Minister until the next assembly elections, which the AAP hopes to hold in October or November of this year.

Atishi expressed gratitude to the party leadership and pledged to continue the work initiated by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. She emphasized her commitment to implementing welfare schemes for the people of Delhi.

Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision was made during a meeting of the party's MLAs in the capital.