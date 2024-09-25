Man Infraconstruction delivers 'The Atmosphere O2' project ahead of schedule

The Rs 1650 cr project comprises of three 47-storey residential towers and an 18-storey commercial tower in Mulund West, Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction (MICL Group) has secured the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the F-wing of its prestigious "Atmosphere O2" project in Mulund West, Mumbai within ~3.5 years of its launch. This milestone is part of MICL Group's consistent track record, having successfully delivered 2.8 million square feet of carpet area ahead of schedule, showcasing its expertise and commitment to timely project completion.

The Atmosphere O2 project spans ~7.2 lakh square feet of RERA carpet area and 18.6 lakh square feet of construction area, featuring three 47-storey residential towers and an 18-storey commercial tower. The project with a revenue potential of about Rs. 1,650 crore is almost sold out and has made a total collection of about Rs. 1475 crore as of Sep-24 from its bookings. This reflects the overwhelming demand and confidence that buyers have placed in MICL Group's premium offerings.