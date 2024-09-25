Business Standard
Utilties shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index rising 38.03 points or 0.56% at 6817.91 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Bajel Projects Ltd (up 5.46%), Nava Ltd (up 2.91%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.78%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.24%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.04%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.91%), CESC Ltd (up 0.7%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.4%).
On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.05%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.85%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.07%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.77 or 0.11% at 57539.35.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.61 points or 0.22% at 17111.57.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.9 points or 0% at 25939.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 38.42 points or 0.05% at 84952.46.
On BSE,1703 shares were trading in green, 1447 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

