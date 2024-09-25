Business Standard
Macrotech Developers Ltd Falls 3.1%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 10.54% over last one month compared to 7.3% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.83% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 3.1% today to trade at Rs 1342.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.99% to quote at 8680.43. The index is up 7.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 2.1% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.65% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 89.63 % over last one year compared to the 28.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 10.54% over last one month compared to 7.3% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6706 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45347 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 702 on 26 Oct 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

