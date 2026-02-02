Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 186.90 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 46.71% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 186.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 205.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.186.90205.058.297.0611.849.029.646.717.355.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News