Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 247.02 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 1198.48% to Rs 68.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 247.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales247.02196.12 26 OPM %5.666.46 -PBDT30.3914.42 111 PBT21.677.68 182 NP68.435.27 1198

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today