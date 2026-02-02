Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 1198.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 247.02 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 1198.48% to Rs 68.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 247.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.247.02196.125.666.4630.3914.4221.677.6868.435.27

