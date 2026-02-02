Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 81.97% to Rs 141.50 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) rose 734.00% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.97% to Rs 141.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales141.5077.76 82 OPM %4.201.54 -PBDT5.781.18 390 PBT4.960.50 892 NP4.170.50 734

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

