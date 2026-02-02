Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.97% to Rs 141.50 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) rose 734.00% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.97% to Rs 141.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.141.5077.764.201.545.781.184.960.504.170.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News