Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 734.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 81.97% to Rs 141.50 croreNet profit of Syschem (India) rose 734.00% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 81.97% to Rs 141.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales141.5077.76 82 OPM %4.201.54 -PBDT5.781.18 390 PBT4.960.50 892 NP4.170.50 734
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST