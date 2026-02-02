Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,149.60, a premium of 61.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,088.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index added 262.95 points or 1.06% to 25,088.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.14% to 13.87.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

 

Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 144.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

