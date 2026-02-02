CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of CLIO Infotech rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.940.0216.49-100.000.360.020.360.020.280.02

