CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of CLIO Infotech rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.940.02 9600 OPM %16.49-100.00 -PBDT0.360.02 1700 PBT0.360.02 1700 NP0.280.02 1300
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST