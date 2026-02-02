Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of CLIO Infotech rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9600.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.940.02 9600 OPM %16.49-100.00 -PBDT0.360.02 1700 PBT0.360.02 1700 NP0.280.02 1300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespace gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today