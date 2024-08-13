Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 2488.22 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 11.84% to Rs 554.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 495.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 2488.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2030.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2488.222030.1365.9866.92817.19737.30752.80680.84554.62495.89