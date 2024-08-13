Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 67.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 43.05 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 67.70% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.0541.947.9916.573.336.371.564.681.354.18