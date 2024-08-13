ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 29.19% to Rs 65.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1385.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.