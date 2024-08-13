ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 29.19% to Rs 65.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 1539.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1385.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1539.681385.76 11 OPM %8.107.47 -PBDT122.3397.36 26 PBT96.4872.26 34 NP65.4550.66 29
