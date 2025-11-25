Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Manba Finance Ltd Spikes 7.98%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Manba Finance Ltd has added 7.27% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

Manba Finance Ltd rose 7.98% today to trade at Rs 146.9. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.23% to quote at 13086.27. The index is up 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd increased 2.77% and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd added 2.35% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.33 % over last one year compared to the 6.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Manba Finance Ltd has added 7.27% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25964 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 201.5 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 115.15 on 10 Nov 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modest recovery in INR; Positive cues from equities support

Modest recovery in INR; Positive cues from equities support

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Atishay receives LoA for setting up and managing e-Mitra Kiosk

Atishay receives LoA for setting up and managing e-Mitra Kiosk

Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon