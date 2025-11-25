Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Yatra Online appoints Dhruv Shringi as Executive Chairman

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Also appoints Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

Yatra Online announced a strategic leadership transition to power its next phase of growth.

Yatra Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi, who has successfully steered the Company as Chief Executive Officer since inception, has now been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, he will guide Yatra's long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 November 2025. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Glenmark launches world's first fixed-dose triple therapy of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules

Glenmark launches world's first fixed-dose triple therapy of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon