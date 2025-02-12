Business Standard

Manbro Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manbro Industries declined 91.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales014.24 -100 OPM %01.69 -PBDT0.020.24 -92 PBT0.020.24 -92 NP0.020.24 -92

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

