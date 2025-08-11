Mangalam Engineering Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Mangalam Engineering Projects reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.07 -86 OPM %042.86 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP-0.010.03 PL
