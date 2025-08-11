Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Spectrum Foods declined 31.96% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.195.57 29 OPM %23.5043.27 -PBDT1.682.41 -30 PBT1.492.19 -32 NP1.492.19 -32
