Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance remain constant at Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.920.91 1 OPM %33.7062.64 -PBDT0.560.57 -2 PBT0.550.56 -2 NP0.410.41 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content