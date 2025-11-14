Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 144.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 124.88% to Rs 9.58 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International rose 144.12% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 124.88% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.584.26 125 OPM %0.1011.27 -PBDT0.930.37 151 PBT0.920.36 156 NP0.830.34 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

