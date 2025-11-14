New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.20% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of New Light Industries declined 88.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.20% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.295.42 -76 OPM %3.106.46 -PBDT0.050.35 -86 PBT0.040.34 -88 NP0.040.34 -88
