Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 103.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 48.19 croreNet profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 103.88% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.1939.33 23 OPM %31.8937.15 -PBDT6.514.82 35 PBT3.331.79 86 NP2.631.29 104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content