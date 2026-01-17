Mangalam Worldwide standalone net profit rises 74.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 74.50% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 269.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.350.19269.797.425.5316.569.9314.217.9914.038.04

