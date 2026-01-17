Mangalam Worldwide standalone net profit rises 74.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 350.19 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 74.50% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 350.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 269.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales350.19269.79 30 OPM %7.425.53 -PBDT16.569.93 67 PBT14.217.99 78 NP14.038.04 75
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST