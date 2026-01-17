Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 6.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 6.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 40.26 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 6.11% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 40.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales40.2633.80 19 OPM %4.277.63 -PBDT2.963.17 -7 PBT2.372.62 -10 NP1.691.80 -6

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

