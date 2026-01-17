Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 6.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 40.26 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 6.11% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 40.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.40.2633.804.277.632.963.172.372.621.691.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News