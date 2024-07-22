Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 93.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 23247.02 croreNet profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 93.53% to Rs 65.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1012.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 23247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21173.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23247.0221173.12 10 OPM %2.619.77 -PBDT435.871852.83 -76 PBT100.631558.81 -94 NP65.571012.74 -94
