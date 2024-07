At meeting held on 22 July 2024

The Board also approved the appointment of R.P. Gupta as Director (Projects), Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

The Board of Rudra Ecovation at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has appointed Vinod Kumar Goyal (V K Goyal), as Additional Director (Executive Director) cum CEO of the company.