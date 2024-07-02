Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Share India Securities Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2024.

Angel One Ltd lost 8.79% to Rs 2351.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33324 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd crashed 5.37% to Rs 288.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34567 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd tumbled 4.46% to Rs 633.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60911 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd corrected 4.43% to Rs 912.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd fell 3.90% to Rs 723.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18166 shares in the past one month.

