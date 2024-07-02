Volumes spurt at Angel One Ltd counter

Angel One Ltd registered volume of 47.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares

EPL Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2024.

Angel One Ltd registered volume of 47.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.92% to Rs.2,348.70. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd notched up volume of 132.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.78% to Rs.219.74. Volumes stood at 17.92 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd saw volume of 269.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.42% to Rs.628.00. Volumes stood at 7.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96814 shares. The stock increased 8.03% to Rs.10,910.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.861.00. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

