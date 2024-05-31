Business Standard
Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore
Net profit of Manipal Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.210.19 11 OPM %-175.00-50.00 --42.86-52.63 - PBDT-0.11-0.05 -120 -0.27-0.26 -4 PBT-0.11-0.05 -120 -0.29-0.28 -4 NP0.04-0.05 LP -0.14-0.19 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

