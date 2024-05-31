Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 39.22 croreNet profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 116.13% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 39.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.09% to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 100.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content