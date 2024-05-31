Business Standard
Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 121.65 crore
Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 101.53% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 121.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.42% to Rs 14.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.96% to Rs 432.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.6587.22 39 432.08249.82 73 OPM %1.153.57 -4.405.37 - PBDT4.122.57 60 21.6210.46 107 PBT3.421.84 86 18.907.88 140 NP2.641.31 102 14.215.79 145
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

