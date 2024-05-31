Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 121.65 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 145.42% to Rs 14.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.96% to Rs 432.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

