Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 43.98% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 106.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.98% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.751.91 44 OPM %84.3682.20 -PBDT2.041.02 100 PBT2.021.00 102 NP1.710.83 106

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

