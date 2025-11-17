Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The frontline equity indices traded with small gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by healthy second-quarter corporate earnings. However, investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding progress on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 81.42 points or 0.10% to 84,644.20. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.20 points or 0.07% to 25,927.95. The Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 58,979.85 in morning trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.41%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,070 shares rose and 1,956 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

Also Read

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

Canara bank

Canara Bank up 20% in 1 month; sets to hit new high after gap of 15 years

Apple

iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline

Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 25,950; SMIDs in green; PSU Bank stocks lead rally

Sheikh Hasina

Sporadic violence reported as B'desh awaits Hasina's verdict amid security

Capillary Technologies India received bids for 30,39,325 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (17 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

Fujiyama Power Systems received bids for 1,31,85,445 shares as against 2,63,47,221 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (17 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2025 and it will close on 17 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 228 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.91% to 1,493.10. The index added 0.93% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Media index, PVR Inox (up 2.34%), Prime Focus (up 2.28%), Sun TV Network (up 2.12%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.64%), Tips Music (up 0.97%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.53%), D B Corp (up 0.33%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.13%) advanced.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (down 1.61%) and Saregama India (down 0.10%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Speciality Restaurants jumped 5.26% after the company reported 70.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.09 crore on a 11.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,164.38 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

India Glycols surged 5.89% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.9% to Rs 65.06 crore on 13.6% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1092.20 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 1.49% after its consolidated net profit jumped 21.07% to Rs 4.71 crore on 27.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets declined on Monday as investors weighed escalating tensions between Japan and China, following Beijings advisory cautioning its citizens about travelling to or studying in Japan.

The rising feud between the countries over Taiwan resulted in significant selling in Japans tourism and retail stocks today. China has consistently ranked among the top sources of tourists visiting Japan.

The escalation came after comments this month by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan about Taiwan, a self-governed democracy that China considers part of its territory. Ms. Takaichi told the Japanese Parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo warned its citizens against traveling to Japan because of what it described as serious safety risks. China did not provide evidence, but the warning could affect an important part of Japans tourism economy.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has been a vocal critic of China and its military activities in the region, suggested this month Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

On the data front, Japan's economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.4% in the quarter ended September, compared to the previous one.

Traders also monitored key regional data, including Thailands Q3 GDP report and Singapores latest trade balance numbers.

In the U.S. on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite staged a modest recovery as buyers returned to major tech names after the sector had driven Wall Street to its sharpest decline in over a month the previous session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13% to finish at 22,900.59, snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 finished near the flatline, down just 0.05% at 6,734.11, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 309.74 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 47,147.48.

All three indices had earlier rebounded from deeper intraday losses, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down as much as 1.9% and 1.4%, and the Dow off nearly 600 points (1.3%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon