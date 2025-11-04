Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 249.70 crore

Net Loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 249.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 271.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales249.70271.04 -8 OPM %3.642.72 -PBDT4.601.08 326 PBT-3.13-7.33 57 NP-2.78-6.95 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

