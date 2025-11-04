Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Game Changers Texfab settled at Rs 109.35 on the BSE, a premium of 7.21% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104.15, a premium of 2.11% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 109.35 and a low of Rs 104.15. About 19.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Game Changers Texfab's IPO was subscribed 1.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 October 2025 and it closed on 30 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.01% from 98.66% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure, funding overall working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Also Read

Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney, vice-president to George W Bush, dies at the age of 84

festival travel, air travel

India's travel boom gets luxe: Early bookings, smart spends, big getaways

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Govt flags fake 'QuantumAI' scheme promising ₹3.5 lakh a month returns

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit up 84% to ₹3,198 crore on exceptional gains

Radisson hotel

Radisson Hotel Group elevates key leaders to drive South Asia growth

Ahead of the IPO, Game Changers Texfab on 27 October 2025, raised Rs 9.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.95 lakh shares at Rs 102 each to 4 anchor investors.

Game Changers Texfab identifies fabric materials based on customer specifications and sources them from appropriate suppliers. The sourcing process involves selecting and procuring raw materials for textile production, including supplier evaluation, price negotiation, and quality and sustainability checks. The company offers a range of fabrics, with a focus on womens wear and technical textiles, such as outdoor and PVC-coated fabrics used in awnings, outdoor furniture upholstery, tarpaulins, sports goods, and tents. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total workforce of 23 employees across various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.10 crore and net profit of Rs 4.27 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

China benchmark drops 0.41%

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon