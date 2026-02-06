Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 247.45 crore

Net profit of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 247.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales247.45250.37 -1 OPM %7.830.52 -PBDT14.24-2.94 LP PBT6.27-11.39 LP NP5.30-10.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

