Torrent Power receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Torrent Power announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned he long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures of amounting to Rs 2000 Crore and re-affirmed its rating on the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1875 crore to IND AA+/ Stable. India Ratings and Research has also affirmed its rating on the short-term commercial paper as IND A1+.

