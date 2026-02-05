Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Power receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
Torrent Power announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned he long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures of amounting to Rs 2000 Crore and re-affirmed its rating on the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1875 crore to IND AA+/ Stable. India Ratings and Research has also affirmed its rating on the short-term commercial paper as IND A1+.

Navin Fluorine International allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 1,927 equity shares under ESOS

Anthem Biosciences allots 1.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Thomas Cook India and SOTC partner with Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Mamata Machinery launches pioneering recyclable packaging technology 'RecTech'

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

