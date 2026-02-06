Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Tata Motors PV, LIC, Berger Paints

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Tata Motors PV, LIC, Berger Paints

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today

Tata Steel, Baazar Style Retail, Shipping Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Whirlpool of India, Sun TV Network, Shree Cement, Sonata Software, BEML, BLS International Services, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton Greaves, JK Tyre & Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru, Kalyan Jewellers India will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel reported a 55.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,630.5 crore, despite a 19.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 53,981.6 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Berger Paints reported 8.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 271.16 crore despite 0.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2983.97 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

 

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa)s consolidated net profit surged 142.4% to Rs 63.31 crore on 26.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2973.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 5406 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.81% YoY to Rs 69,605 crore during the quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)s consolidated net profit climbed 17.5% YoY to Rs 12,930.44 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income jumped 15.7% YoY to Rs 236,776.30 crore during the quarter.

Bharti Hexacom recorded a 48.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 481.29 crore on 4.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,359.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Hero Motocorps consolidated net profit climbed 19.6% to Rs 1438.88 crore on 20.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,328.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

