Jayaswal Neco Industries receives affirmation in LT issuer rating
Jayaswal Neco Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned the long term and short term rating of bank facilities amounting to Rs 700 crore at IND BBB+;Stable / IND A2.
It also reaffirmed the company's long-term issuer rating of IND BBB+ (Investment Grade Rating). The outlook remains stable.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST