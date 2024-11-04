Business Standard
Marginal increase in US dollar index net speculative long positions

Marginal increase in US dollar index net speculative long positions

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
US dollar index speculators marginally increased their net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1684 contracts in the data reported through October 29, 2024, showing an increase of 773 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

