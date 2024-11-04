Business Standard
Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.37% in September 2024

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
RBI has stated that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.37 per cent in September 2024 (9.41 per cent in August 2024). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs was placed at 9.90 per cent in September 2024 (9.91 per cent in August 2024). 1-Year median Marginal Cost of fund-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 8.95 per cent in October 2024 from that of September 2024.The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.54 per cent in September 2024 as compared to 6.46 per cent in August 2024. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was placed at 6.95 per cent in September 2024 (6.93 per cent in August 2024).

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

