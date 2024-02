Following the aforesaid acquisition, the total shareholding of Shivaliks in Firema has gone up to 34.59%.

Invitalia, investment arm of the Government of Italy has also made fresh investment of Euro 10 million in Firema pursuant whereto its stake in Firema has increased to 31.01%.

With the aforesaid investments, the current shareholding of TRSL in Firema stands at 25.43%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) announced that its JV-SPV, Shivaliks Mercantile has acquired 28.23% additional stake in the equity share capital of Titagarh Firema S.p.A, Italy (Firema), an associate company of TRSL on 21 February 2024 for a consideration in cash aggerating Euro 20.21 million (equivalent to Rs 180.33 crore), to grow capabilities and capacities for various products in India and globally.