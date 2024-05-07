Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22845.12% to Rs 376.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1167.63% to Rs 17.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22944.40% to Rs 555.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom rose 6790.41% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22845.12% to Rs 376.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.376.301.64555.372.4113.1862.203.2969.7150.641.0319.301.6950.621.0319.281.6950.300.7317.621.39