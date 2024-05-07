Business Standard
RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2024 Shall Be 7.03%

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2024 (FRB 2024) applicable for the half year May 07, 2024 to November 06, 2024 shall be 7.03 per cent per annum, the Reserve Bank of India stated. The rate of interest on FRB 2024 is reset at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of Government of India 182-days Treasury Bills, held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is May 07, 2024.
