Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 711.5, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Marico Ltd has added around 1.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56187, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 709.4, down 1.28% on the day. Marico Ltd jumped 7.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 46.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
