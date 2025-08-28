Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.45% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 22.65% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 6.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33955.95, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 371.8, down 1.71% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 13.45% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 22.65% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 41.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
